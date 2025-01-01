Blizzards, tornadoes, heat, and solar storms: 2024 in southern Colorado

COLORADO — Record breaking snowfall, a once in a hundred year auroral display, a tornado at ten thousand feet…as usual, Mother Nature threw a lot at us here in Colorado in 2024. Here are the top weather events you were most interested in this year (according to our list of most-read articles of the year):

MONUMENT CREEK FIRE

After a relatively quiet start to the year...February brought fire weather trouble to the Pikes Peak region. The West Monument Creek Fire broke out February 25 near the border of the Pike National Forest. The fire burned nearly 170 acres before being contained in early March.

WATCH: Fire at Air Force Academy now 90% contained, crews in mop up phase

MID-MARCH BLIZZARD

We then switched from fire to ice as a major blizzard socked southern Colorado. Between March 13th and 15th, a long-fused storm buried much of Colorado in over a foot of snow. Thousands lost power… and in Teller County…some people were trapped in their homes for days after their driveways were buried in over 3 feet of snow.

The moisture set records for the month of March with over an inch and a half of liquid equivalent hitting Pueblo on March 14th alone. The top total from the storm was 61.5 inches in Aspen Springs.

WATCH: Mixed feelings about southern Colorado's record breaking snowfall

SOLAR ECLIPSE

In April, we were all gazing skyward as a total solar eclipse crossed the country. While Colorado wasn't in the path of totality…three quarters of the sun was covered in southern Colorado. The next total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. won't occur until 2044. A total eclipse in 2045 will cross directly over Colorado Springs…mark your calendars. Of course…

WATCH: PPLD Hosting Eclipse Viewing Parties In Colorado Springs

SOLAR STORM

The eclipse wasn't the only out of this world event that captured our collective imaginations. In May…a once in a century solar storm slammed into Earth creating dazzling displays. The Aurora Borealis…commonly referred to as the Northern Lights…was visible here in southern Colorado. Many of you shared photos from your backyards. On an auroral strength index scale that runs from one to nine…this storm maxed it out with several hours of peak strength action.

We got an encore performance in October when another strong but less historic storm hit the state.

WATCH: Powerful solar storm will produce northern lights, could disrupt power in Colorado

RECORD HEAT

From spring snow to a summer sizzle, mid-July was hot around here, even by July standards! On July 12th, Colorado Springs hit 100 degrees, our 3rd hottest high temperature on record. On July 14th, the mercury soared to 106 degrees in Pueblo - the 10th hottest day on record.

CRIPPLE CREEK TORNADO

Severe thunderstorm and tornado counts were down this year in southern Colorado compared to 2023. In 2023, southern Colorado recorded ninety-two tornado warnings. This year, only seven. One of the two confirmed tornadoes this year occurred on August 9, when an EF-1 tornado touched down near Cripple Creek. It damaged one home and 20 acres of forest as it spun through a damage path of 0.92 miles. The National Weather Service estimated around 300 trees were snapped or uprooted.

NOVEMBER SNOWSTORM

Finally...after a relatively quiet fall…our last history-making snowstorm ran into us in mid-November. Over a four-day long stretch...a potent cutoff low brought several waves of snow. Highways were shut down…schools and businesses closed… and the impressive moisture totals improved our drought conditions substantially. The storm was historic for many areas, notably along the eastern plains - with many zones seeing storm totals of several feet, with few historical precedents to compare it to.

____

