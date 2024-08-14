How common are tornadoes in Teller County? Tornado touched down last week

TELLER COUNTY — The Teller County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the National Weather Service (NWS) are warning the community about tornado risk, and they're providing safety guidelines to ensure everyone is prepared.
According to Teller County OEM, the county has experienced seven tornadoes since 2000. The most recent tornado touched down Friday near Cripple Creek.
In June 2023, a tornado touched down near Pikes Peak.
Tornado touches down near Pikes Peak
Although tornadoes aren't common, they can occur at high terrains. Teller County OEM says the highest recorded tornado in the region hit the Rockwell Pass area of California in 2004. That area is at 12,156 feet above sea level.
Teller County OEM says it's important for the community and visitors to be vigilant, especially during peak tornado season, which is from May until August.
According to Teller County OEM, Colorado experiences an average of 53 tornadoes a year, with more happening along I-25 and in the eastern part of the state.
Reminder, a Tornado Watch is when conditions favor tornado formation. A Tornado Warning is when one has been seen or indicated by weather radar.
Below is a list of what you should do during a tornado:
- seek shelter indoors
- put as many walls between you and the outside
- avoid mobile and manufactured homes
If you do get caught outside, Teller County OEM says to lie down in a low-lying area like a ditch and cover your head. They say to avoid sheltering under highway overpasses.
For more information on tornado safety, visit NWS website.
