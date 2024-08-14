How common are tornadoes in Teller County? Tornado touched down last week

TELLER COUNTY — The Teller County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the National Weather Service (NWS) are warning the community about tornado risk, and they're providing safety guidelines to ensure everyone is prepared.

According to Teller County OEM, the county has experienced seven tornadoes since 2000. The most recent tornado touched down Friday near Cripple Creek.

In June 2023, a tornado touched down near Pikes Peak.

Tornado touches down near Pikes Peak

Although tornadoes aren't common, they can occur at high terrains. Teller County OEM says the highest recorded tornado in the region hit the Rockwell Pass area of California in 2004. That area is at 12,156 feet above sea level.

Teller County OEM says it's important for the community and visitors to be vigilant, especially during peak tornado season, which is from May until August.

According to Teller County OEM, Colorado experiences an average of 53 tornadoes a year, with more happening along I-25 and in the eastern part of the state.

Reminder, a Tornado Watch is when conditions favor tornado formation. A Tornado Warning is when one has been seen or indicated by weather radar.

Below is a list of what you should do during a tornado:



seek shelter indoors

put as many walls between you and the outside

avoid mobile and manufactured homes

If you do get caught outside, Teller County OEM says to lie down in a low-lying area like a ditch and cover your head. They say to avoid sheltering under highway overpasses.

For more information on tornado safety, visit NWS website.

___





Fremont County Sherriff's Office Advised Not To Release Report Following a series of inmates escaping the Fremont County Jail, News 5 went searching for answers on how a series of inmate escapes happened with the most recent escape in June of 2024. Fremont County Sheriff's Office will not release report on escaped inmate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.