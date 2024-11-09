Snow Totals in southern Colorado following marathon November snowstorm Saturday

A weather November to remember across southern Colorado with record shattering snow totals following nearly a week of snow.

Low pressure dove south into the Four Corners region Tuesday, cutting off and turning into a closed low in the process before pivoting slowly through New Mexico late week. Eventually the storm transitioned to an Albuquerque Low on Friday. As the cutoff low slowly crawled along, many energy impulses rode around the system producing feet of snow for much of southern Colorado.

Here are totals across the state from this week. Zoom into your city to see how much you've picked up!

In Colorado Springs, the airport has recorded 19.3" of snow since Tuesday:

SNOW TOTAL DAY 8.0" TUESDAY Tr WEDNESDAY 3.3" THURSDAY 8.0" (R) FRIDAY

The record 4 day snow total in Colorado Springs prior to this storm, was 18.2" set in 1991. The record for the month of November is 26.3"...also set in 1991. Normal November snowfall in Colorado Springs is 4.4".

The Pueblo Airport has recorded 11.1":

SNOW TOTAL DAY 0.0" TUESDAY 1.1" WEDNESDAY 5.3" THURSDAY 4.7" FRIDAY

The normal monthly snowfall in Pueblo is 4.1" - meaning with this single storm, nearly 3 times the normal average monthly snow in November has fallen in the city.

