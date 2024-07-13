Friday's record temperatures set the stage for a hot weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

The heat advisory will expire at 8 pm, and temperatures will gradually fall overnight. Our dry air will allow temperatures to cool down to comfortable 50s and 60s by early Saturday morning. But, overnight lows will still be about 5-10 degrees above average.

Weekend Heat:

A heat advisory is in effect from 10 am until 8 pm, both Saturday and Sunday. Heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be a concern during the heat of the day.

KOAA Heat Advisory Colorado July 12-14, 2024

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 68; High: 99;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am until 8 pm on Saturday. The record high for July 13th in Colorado Springs is 100, we will be close! It will be mostly sunny with NNE wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 105;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am until 8 pm on Saturday. The record for Saturday is 109, so we may not beat that record in Pueblo this year. It will be mostly sunny with E wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 67; High: 102;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am until 8 pm on Saturday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot on Saturday. Winds will be from the E at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 57; High: 89;

Very warm on Saturday with a low chance of an afternoon storm. Winds will be from the N at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 62; High: 94;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am until 8 pm on Saturday. It will be toasty again on Saturday with mostly sunny conditions and light winds.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s/70s; High: 100s;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am until 8 pm on Saturday. Find ways to cool down on Saturday, the plains will range from 100-107. Stay hydrated!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 64/65; High: 95/95;

Mostly sunny and very warm on Saturday. Winds will be light from the ENE at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s;

The mountain valleys will also be unusually warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a low chance of a spot shower in the afternoon or at least a few clouds to provide shade.

Extended outlook forecast:

Once again, very hot on Sunday with heat advisories in place once again. Monday will still be very hot, but a couple of degrees cooler with a slightly better chance of an afternoon thunderstorm to cool us down. Moisture will increase quite a bit by Tuesday and stick around through the end of the week. Temperatures will fall and thunderstorm chances will increase Tuesday through Thursday.

