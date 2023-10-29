Weather blog: first snow of the season in southern Colorado

The first snowstorm of the season is arriving in southern Colorado.

For the first half of Saturday, the snow has been heaviest in the mountains and the Denver Metro area.

At 4:54 p.m., Denver International Airport reported on X that they were experiencing a "ground delay averaging about 158 minutes due to snow and ice."

Hello Chris, we are currently experiencing a Ground Delay averaging about 158 minutes due to snow and ice. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) October 28, 2023

