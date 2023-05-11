Rain and thunderstorms continue Thursday in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Active weather continues in southern Colorado today. There will be off an on rain and thunderstorms in the plains and a mix of rain and snow in the mountains. There is some concern for flooding due to heavy rain today in urban areas and creeks. Snow will accumulate over 8,000 feet.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 41. Showers and thunderstorms continue today and temperatures will be cool. Showers begin to taper off tonight. Expect minor urban and creek flooding today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 44. Showers and thunderstorms are possible all day, with a decrease in likelihood by this evening. Minor flooding is possible today.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 46. Rain and thunderstorms are possible all day with minor flooding expected.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 34. Mostly expecting rain today with a mix of snow also possible. Grassy surfaces may pick up some accumulation.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 54; Low: 39. Showers and thunderstorms continue today with minor street and creek flooding expected.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue today. There is a low risk of severe weather in the eastern plains today with hail and strong wind gusts.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 61/66; Low: 41/41. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely today with cool temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Rain and snow are expected today with that rain/snow line hovering between 8,000-9,000 feet. Showers will come to an end tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a bit warmer and much drier. There will be a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains and foothills. Then this weekend the next storm system moves in Saturday into Sunday. This brings cooler temperatures and rain to southern Colorado once again.

