Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Highway 24 reopened after rock slide caused by heavy rain

Two lanes of Highway 24 were briefly closed Thursday near Manitou Springs after heavy rains caused a small rock slide in the area.
Posted at 1:39 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 16:34:17-04

MANITOU SPRINGS — Two left lanes of U.S. Highway-24 are back open on Thursday following a rock slide.

The closure was between U.S. 24B in Manitou Springs and Canon Avenue. The Colorado Department of Transportation (C-DOT) announced the incident on Twitter at 1:23 p.m.

HIGHWAY 24 CLOSURE.JPG
Highway 24 closure in Manitou Springs following a rock slide around 1:20 p.m. on May 11, 2023.

Based upon highway camera images no vehicles appeared to be directly involved. C-DOT announced that the highway was reopened just after 1:30 p.m.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing