Highway 24 reopened after rock slide caused by heavy rain

MANITOU SPRINGS — Two left lanes of U.S. Highway-24 are back open on Thursday following a rock slide.

The closure was between U.S. 24B in Manitou Springs and Canon Avenue. The Colorado Department of Transportation (C-DOT) announced the incident on Twitter at 1:23 p.m.

C-DOT Highway 24 closure in Manitou Springs following a rock slide around 1:20 p.m. on May 11, 2023.

Based upon highway camera images no vehicles appeared to be directly involved. C-DOT announced that the highway was reopened just after 1:30 p.m.

#US24 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between US 24B Manitou Springs and Canon Avenue. https://t.co/Sd29QZD6OF — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 11, 2023

____

