After a cold Saturday, more mild conditions return Monday with a quiet week with late week unsettled weather

Tonight's Forecast:

Quiet and mainly clear tonight in southern Colorado - a welcome break from our active weather pattern! Be careful of a few icy spots remaining on roads tonight. While plenty of melting occurred today, as temperatures plummet some refreezing will again occur, particularly on secondary roads. Lows will fall to the teens region wide.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 43;

Clear skies coupled with our dry Canadian air mass lead to cold lows in the teens tonight. Expect a few icy patches on secondary roads where melting snow today refreezes, but less than last night. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 13; High: 47;

Mostly clear with lows in the teens - good for stargazing.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 50;

Mostly clear with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 11; High: 40;

Mostly clear with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: Low 40s;

Mostly clear with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 40s;

Mostly clear with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 17/14; High: 43/46;

Mostly clear with west winds at 10-20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s;

Mostly clear with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Quiet weather extends through much of the week with seasonable temperatures. Thursday will be a bit breezy, with additional cloud cover, before a cold front knocks back temperatures Friday with a chance for some snow showers as it moves through.

