Southern Colorado snow totals from the second weekend winter storm in as many weeks

Snowy morning on the Barr Trail
Andres Alvarado
Snow covering the slopes of Pikes Peak as viewed from the Barr Trail on the morning of Sunday, February 11th.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Feb 11, 2024
Two weekend's into February in southern Colorado, we've seen two winter storms.

SteeleWatkins_RobbRanchWetmtns_SnowTracks.jpg
Snow tracks at the Robb Ranch in the Wet Mountains

Totals varied quite widely - with intense snow bands pouring snow onto some of us, while other areas only saw an inch or less!

Here are some of the totals region wide since Friday:

Snow totals varied substantially over small distances. The highest totals fell over the Palmer Divide and the southern mountains
Red Rocks Canyon Carter Chavez

Scroll down to see all the reported snow totals in our interactive map.

At the Colorado Springs airport, the official snow total was 3.6" - with 0.6" on Friday, and 3.0" on Saturday and a total equivalent liquid amount of 0.34". In Pueblo, we recorded 3.3" at the airport Saturday with only a trace on Friday, which if melted equaled 0.33" of liquid. Compared with last weekend's storm, this storm was colder which led to higher rain:snow ratios - a lighter and fluffier snow that was easier to shovel, although still not the classic dry winter snow we're used to here.

With this storm added in, we're well above average snowfall wise in the Springs, but slightly below in Pueblo

With this storm included, we're well above average for snowfall in the Springs, but below average in Pueblo for the year to date. Radar estimated totals across the region paint a fairly accurate picture but shows an underestimate over La Veta Pass where a widespread 8 inches were reported with cooperative observation sites.

Three day radar estimated snow totals in Southern Colorado

____

