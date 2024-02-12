Southern Colorado snow totals from the second weekend winter storm in as many weeks

Two weekend's into February in southern Colorado, we've seen two winter storms.

Steele Watkins Snow tracks at the Robb Ranch in the Wet Mountains

Totals varied quite widely - with intense snow bands pouring snow onto some of us, while other areas only saw an inch or less!

Here are some of the totals region wide since Friday:

Scroll down to see all the reported snow totals in our interactive map.

At the Colorado Springs airport, the official snow total was 3.6" - with 0.6" on Friday, and 3.0" on Saturday and a total equivalent liquid amount of 0.34". In Pueblo, we recorded 3.3" at the airport Saturday with only a trace on Friday, which if melted equaled 0.33" of liquid. Compared with last weekend's storm, this storm was colder which led to higher rain:snow ratios - a lighter and fluffier snow that was easier to shovel, although still not the classic dry winter snow we're used to here.

With this storm included, we're well above average for snowfall in the Springs, but below average in Pueblo for the year to date. Radar estimated totals across the region paint a fairly accurate picture but shows an underestimate over La Veta Pass where a widespread 8 inches were reported with cooperative observation sites.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.