Switchbacks FC's Duke Lacroix, Garven Metusala, representing Haiti at World Cup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two players on the Colorado Springs Switchbacks have been selected to represent Haiti at the World Cup!

Defender Duke Lacroix was originally selected to represent Haiti when their squad was announced in May.



Watch News5's coverage of Lacroix's artistic side below:

On Thursday, Switchbacks defender Garven Metusala was called up to the World Cup squad.



News5 spoke to Metusala when he first joined the Switchbacks last year. Watch that story below:

Haiti will be playing in Group C at the World Cup. Their match schedule for the group stage is below:



Saturday, June 13: vs Scotland 7 p.m.

Friday, June 19: vs Brazil 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24: vs Morocco 4 p.m.

Saturday's game will be played in Boston. Haiti will face Brazil in Philadelphia before they travel to Atlanta for their match against Morocco.

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