Duke LaCroix

LaCroix joined the Switchbacks in 2023 and played a key role in the team’s 2024 USL Championship victory.

A New Jersey native, LaCroix has also gained international experience with Haiti’s Men’s National Team and has helped secure a spot for the team in the 2026 World Cup.

He played four seasons at the University of Pennsylvania and featured in the Premier Development League with Ocean City Nor’easters, scoring four goals. Following college, LaCroix competed in the USL Championship with Indy Eleven, Orange County SC, Reno 1868, and Sacramento Republic FC. During two seasons with Sacramento, he recorded one goal, five assists, and maintained an 80% passing accuracy.

