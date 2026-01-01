Garven Metusala

Métusala joins the Switchbacks after a successful stint with Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League, where he made 112 appearances, logged 8,101 minutes, and helped the team capture back-to-back league championships in 2022 and 2023. Selected eighth overall in the 2021 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, he signed a professional contract with Forge in June 2021.

Prior to turning professional, Métusala gained semi-professional experience in the Première Ligue de Soccer du Québec (PLSQ), winning the PLSQ Cup with St. Hubert and SC Fabrose in 2019, and capturing a league title with AS Blainville in 2020.

Internationally, Métusala received his first call-up to Haiti’s men’s national team in March 2022 and has since helped secure a spot for the team in the 2026 World Cup.

