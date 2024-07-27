WATCH: News5 Special Olympic City USA, history, and culture of the Olympic movement in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs is Olympic City USA, a name that reflects the strong ecosystem of committees and governing bodies, with headquarters located here. It's a partnership that both the City of Colorado Springs and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee are proud of.

Colorado Springs has been the home of the US Olympic Committee since 1978. The Colorado Springs Sports Corporation was instrumental in getting the organization to move here from New York. News5's Bill Folsom looks into how the move unfolded.

"Our passion and our values are deeply rooted in all things Team USA," said Megan Leatham, the President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation in an interview with News5's Andy Koen in February.

Sports Corporation is actively working to bring the headquarters of more sports organizations to town. For example, they are in talks with the World Dodgeball Federation, based out of Edmonton, Alberta.

In addition to the USOPC, Colorado Springs is home to 26 of the 52 National Governing Bodies (NGBs) that oversee individual sports within Team USA.

The City of Colorado Springs leases the headquarters building on South Tejon Street to the USOPC. The 30-year agreement contains a clause that gives the committee the option to buy the property after 15 years. The agreement was signed in 2009. However, there have been no conversations about that happening.

The title Olympic City USA is one no other city can boast. A 2009 economic development agreement between the City of Colorado Springs and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) cemented the USOPC's headquarters in Colorado Springs until 2039.

The agreement came with a $31.47 million price tag, which the City of Colorado Springs says will cost closer to $35.5 million when the investment is paid off in 2039 because of interest. According to details in the agreement, the money had to be spent on the renovations of the current USOPC Headquarters in downtown Colorado Springs, the renovations of a former utility operations building near America the Beautiful Park now home to several National Governing Bodies, and improvements to the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

News5's Maggie Bryan spoke with the City of Colorado Springs and the Chairman of the Olympic City USA Task Force about how residents can benefit from the city's investment into being Olympic City USA.

News5's Peter Choi looked into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, where athletes come to train before competitions.

News5's Piper Vaughn explains why the geographical location of Colorado Springs is beneficial for elite training.

News5's Eleanor Sheahan caught up with some Olympic athletes who are contributing to the Olympic movement in Colorado Springs.

