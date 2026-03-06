Manitou Springs voters decide to keep metro district in place of parking assets

Manitou Springs voters decided Tuesday to keep the metro district in place, leaving control of three key parking assets, the Wichita Lot, the Smischny Lot, and the site of the former Ute Pass Motel, with the Manitou Springs Metro District.

Watch News5's coverage of the election below:

City leaders had hoped dissolving the metro district would allow for a unified approach to parking management and greater community engagement around the Ute Pass Motel site.

Watch News5's coverage of when the special election was announced below:

Parking frustration is a familiar theme in Manitou Springs. I spoke with a resident, a commuter, and a visitor, all of whom said parking has been a persistent problem.

Watch News5's coverage of the parking frustration below:

"I think parking can be an issue," said visitor Becca Sky.

"We are so crowded and so small," said commuter Paulina Madragon.

"It's even tough if you have a car because (of) parking for residents," said resident Bill Summers.

The metro district's website, which opposed the ballot measure, indicates the Ute Pass Motel site could be developed into a new parking area with up to 44 spots.

The lots currently in use are expected to remain operational as they are now. The metro district had not responded to a request for comment as of the publication of this web story.

The election result comes as Manitou Springs faces a budget shortfall of more than $4 million this year. The city has used money from its own parking revenue to help offset that gap.

___

Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs A bill at the Colorado State Capitol is targeting compounded weight loss drugs. Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.