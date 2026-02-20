Special election to determine future of Manitou Springs' Metro District

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A small but significant election in Manitou Springs will determine control of two key parking lots and could set a precedent for metropolitan districts across Colorado.

Issue 5A asks voters whether to dissolve the Manitou Springs Metropolitan District, which has operated the Wichita and Smischny parking lots, along with the former Ute Pass Motel site, for more than 35 years.

The city submitted a formal request to dissolve the district and transfer control of the properties to municipal ownership. When the district disagreed with the proposed plans, a court ordered the election.

"We no longer need the metro district. What they offered in 1989, that solution is no longer a solution to tackle today's problems," said Mayor Natalie Johnson.

The district was formed in 1989 to manage parking according to community needs. Unlike more recently formed metro districts, it has no end date due to when it was established.

Only property owners who live within the district boundaries, which include Manitou and Ruxton Avenues, are eligible to vote.

Business owners in the area and district members oppose the city takeover, displaying "No 5A" signs in their windows. Mike Graham, owner of Ruxton's Trading Post and Metro District Boardmember, has deep roots in the community spanning multiple generations.

Graham argues the city is making promises it can't keep if it were to take over the District's assets.

"The City says they can do a better job of running the parking than we can. I think if we thought the city was doing a better job, than we would hand the property over," said Graham.

Graham compared the situation to a children's story about sharing success after others do the work.

"It's like the story of the 'Little Red Hen.' That children's book. Where the red hen does all the work and then everyone saw the success, so they wanted to come share in the bounty," said Graham.

If the city gains control, Johnson says improvements can be made for residents, including free parking and overnight parking options. She said municipal ownership would create a more unified citywide parking approach and increase community engagement.

"Pieces that will really improve the quality of life for people that live down there," said Mayor Johnson.

Helene Gallaway, a Manitou Springs homeowner supporting the measure, said resident input is crucial. She says 5A's passage would allow for community input on these two lots and the Ute Pass site.

"Having the opportunity to give input needs to be a priority. As a resident, who's not in the metro district, I didn't have a voice in what was going to be decided down there," said Galloway.

Ballots must be received by March 3. Both the mayor and Graham noted there is no precedent for a case like this in Colorado, meaning the outcome could influence metro districts statewide.

___

Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout' The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the four people killed in yesterday's massive pileup on I-25. This report has the latest on the investigation, which points to high winds and a sudden "brownout" as the cause of the tragic chain-reaction crash. Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout'

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.