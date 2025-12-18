Manitou Springs workers and residents frustrated by 'thousands of dollars worth' in parking citations

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Workers and residents in Manitou Springs say they're drowning in parking tickets, with some racking up thousands of dollars in fines despite having proper permits.

Nicky Hardin, a store manager on Manitou Avenue, said she's received at least $1,000 worth of parking tickets for her business.

"Thousands. Think $75 a pop. And if you don't pay the ticket, they will send you into collections," said Hardin.

Hardin said she's tried putting three passes on her windshield at once, but it made no difference. She pointed out that one of her employees has driven the same car for three years, suggesting parking enforcement should recognize regular vehicles.

"A while back, I had an employee quit because he couldn't find parking. So, this could definitely become an issue," said Hardin.

The problem extends beyond business workers to local residents who need residential permits to park in certain areas.

Kristi, a Manitou Springs resident, said she's also accumulated thousands of dollars in parking tickets despite living in the area.

"I've gotten daily tickets. Thousands of dollars worth at this point," said Kristi.

She said she's tried to get a parking pass, but her outstanding tickets prevent her from obtaining one.

"First it was because they didn't recognize the address. Then it was we had too many parking tickets," said Kristi.

Both Hardin and Kristi suggested constant turnover in the city's parking department may be contributing to the confusion.

The city's new Director of Parking and Mobility said he was unaware of the problem when contacted about the issues. He just started in the role a few weeks ago.

"As far as I know, I'm entering into a transparent organization," said Lopez.

Lopez said his door is open to residents and workers experiencing parking problems.

"I don't like shying away from problems if people have problems. That's what I'm here for. I'd like to improve the situation," said Lopez.

Both Hardin and Kristi said their tickets eventually get waived, but the process takes time away from their day and creates frustration.

Residents and business owners say they'd like to see the city work with them on a solution, but first they need to be heard.

