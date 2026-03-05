Manitou Springs votes to keep special district in charge of downtown parking lots

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Some voters in the City of Manitou Springs voted to keep a special district in charge of downtown parking lots following Tuesday night's special election.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, Issue 5A asked voters if they were in favor of dissolving the Manitou Springs Metropolitan District, which operates the two lots.

Only property owners who live within the district boundaries, which include Manitou and Ruxton Avenues, were eligible to vote.

The city wanted to take over the district's 124 parking spaces to better manage downtown congestion. When the district disagreed with the proposed plans, a court ordered the election.



With the vote failing, a proposed permit parking program for community members and employees is now likely on hold, with the mayor saying the city does not have the $250,000 needed to fund it without taking over the lots.

The Gazette's Savannah Eller contributed to this web story.

