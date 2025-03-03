Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum District 5: hosted by The Gazette and News5 this Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 and The Gazette are launching a series of forums to help show voters where the candidates running for seats on the Colorado Springs City Council stand on the city's biggest issues.

Our forums will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon leading up to the April Municipal Election. The forums, hosted by News5's Alasyn Zimmerman, will be streamed online at KOAA.com and the KOAA News5 App for mobile devices, Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Android TV.

You can watch the forum live in the video player below on Tuesday at Noon.

The District 5 Forum will be between the following candidates present:



Nancy Henjum

Cass Melin

Christopher Burns

Jim Miller

ABOUT DISTRICT FIVE

KOAA 5 / City of Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs City Council District 5 comprises much of the Old North End, north of downtown Colorado Springs. With it's borders comprised of Austin Bluffs Parkway to the north. North Powers Boulevard to the east with the southern border of the district being comprises of East Platte Avenue and Uintah Street with I-25 to the west.

The district population as of the latest City Council District Plan from 2024, shows there to be an estimated 79,195 people within the borders.

The seat is currently held by Nancy Henjum who is one of two incumbents running for re-election across the entire City Council. Dave Donelson in District 1 is the other incumbent in this year's election.

For more about each of the candidates click here.

Here is the schedule and overview of the rest of the forum series:



Thursday, March 6 will cover the District 6 race between Aaron Schick, Roland Rainey Jr., and Parth Melpakam

For Previous Forums See One Of The Articles Below:

Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 1

Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 2

Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 3

Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 4

___





____

