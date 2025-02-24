Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum District 3: hosted by The Gazette and News5 this Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 and The Gazette are launching a series of forums to help show voters where the candidates running for seats on the Colorado Springs City Council stand on the city's biggest issues.

Our forums will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon leading up to the April Municipal Election. The forums, hosted by News5's Alasyn Zimmerman, will be streamed online at KOAA.com and the KOAA News5 App for mobile devices, Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Android TV, or on this article below.

The District 3 Forum will be between the following candidates:



Brandy Williams

Maryah Lauer

Richard Gillit

Greg Thornton

Christopher Metzgar



ABOUT DISTRICT THREE

City of Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs District 3 encompasses the south west section of Colorado Springs. On the eastern side of I-25, District 3 includes neighborhoods between East Uintah Street and Hancock Expressway out to Union Boulevard.

On the west side of I-25, neighborhoods south of West Fillmore Street are in District 3.

District 3's population was 84,646 according to the previous redistricting count in November of 2024. You can learn more about the candidates in each district here.

Here is the schedule and overview of the rest of the forum series:

Tuesday, Feb. 25 will cover the District 3 race between Brandy Williams, Maryah Lauer, Richard Gillit, Greg Thornton and Christopher Metzgar

Thursday, Feb. 27 will cover the District 4 race between Kimberly Gold, Sherrea Elliott-Sterling, Chauncy Johnson and Jeannie Orozco-Lira

Tuesday, March 4 will cover the District 5 race between Nancy Henjum, Cass Melin, Christopher Burns and Jim Miller

Thursday, March 6 will cover the District 6 race between Aaron Schick, Roland Rainey Jr., and Parth Melpakam



