WATCH: Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 and The Gazette are launching a series of forums to help show voters where the candidates running for seats on the Colorado Springs City Council stand on the city's biggest issues.

Each of our forums will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon leading up to the April Municipal Election. The forums, hosted by News5's Alasyn Zimmerman, will be streamed online and over the air replacing News5 at Noon. Watch our first candidate forum with Dave Donelson and Lee Lehmkuhl below.

Watch Dave Donelson and Lee Lehmkuhl Share Their Visions For The Future Of Colorado Springs

ABOUT DISTRICT ONE

Colorado Springs District One encompasses much of the northwest side of Colorado Springs where the district butts up against the United States Air Force Academy, and south encompassing much of Old Colorado City before hitting Manitou Springs. To the east, the district is bordered by a myriad of streets stopping before being stopped south at Fillmore Street, Fontmore Road, and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

In total, the population of District 1 was 79,546 based off of the previous redistricting count down in November of 2024. You can learn more about each of the candidates here.

Here is the schedule and overview of the rest of the forum series:

Thursday, Feb. 20 will cover the District 2 race between Frank Chrisinger and Tom Bailey

Tuesday, Feb. 25 will cover the District 3 race between Brandy Williams, Maryah Lauer, Richard Gillit, Greg Thornton and Christopher Metzgar

Thursday, Feb. 27 will cover the District 4 race between Kimberly Gold, Sherrea Elliott-Sterling, Chauncy Johnson and Jeannie Orozco-Lira

Tuesday, March 4 will cover the District 5 race between Nancy Henjum, Cass Melin, Christopher Burns and Jim Miller

Thursday, March 6 will cover the District 6 race between Aaron Schick, Roland Rainey Jr. and Parth Melpakam



