Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forum: District 4 hosted by The Gazette and News5 this Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 and The Gazette are launching a series of forums to help show voters where the candidates running for seats on the Colorado Springs City Council stand on the city's biggest issues.

Our forums will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon leading up to the April Municipal Election. The forums, hosted by News5's Alasyn Zimmerman, will be streamed online at KOAA.com and the KOAA News5 App for mobile devices, Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Android TV, or on this article below.

The District 4 forum will include the following candidates:



Kimberly Gold

Sherrea Elliott-Sterling

Chauncy Johnson

Jeannie Orozco-Lira



ABOUT DISTRICT FOUR

City of Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs District 4 encompasses the southeast area of the city. This area also includes Peterson Air Force Base and the Colorado Springs Airport.

The entire district is east of I-25 and contains a large section of the following:



East Marksheffel Road

Astrozon Boulevard

Airport Road



According to the previous redistricting report from November 2024, District 4 had a total population of 83,783. You can learn more about the candidates of each district here.

Here is the schedule and overview of the rest of the forum series:



Tuesday, March 4 will cover the District 5 race between Nancy Henjum, Cass Melin, Christopher Burns, and Jim Miller

Thursday, March 6 will cover the District 6 race between Aaron Schick, Roland Rainey Jr., and Parth Melpakam

___





USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway Investigators are trying to figure out who sent an anonymous threat to the Air Force Academy that forced evacuations this morning. USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.