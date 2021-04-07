KOAA Survey: National Beer Day

It's a good day to crack open a cold beer because today is National Beer Day!

Beer is one of the world's older prepared beverages, dating back to 9500 B.C. It is also recorded in the written history of ancient Iraq and ancient Egypt.

According to the United States Census, as of 2016 there are over 200 beer establishments in Colorado and News5 has come up with a list of breweries in the state.

Which brings us to our survey of the day. Since the start of the pandemic have you been drinking alcohol...?

Here's a handy guide and map of breweries in Colorado -- click here.

