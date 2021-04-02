Pub Dog Colorado gives back to the community

COLORADO SPRINGS — As of April, Pub Dog Colorado has started its campaign of giving, promoting, collecting money for, and donating certain proceeds to a new charity each month.

The management of the establishment, well known due to the fact that you can eat inside or outside alongside your dog, believes that the pub's continued success and ability to pull through 2020 is largely due to an overwhelming show of community support.

Pub Dog Colorado would not be a success without the tremendous support offered to us by our wonderful customers and their pups! We are so grateful for our loyal customers who have supported us through the lockdowns and restrictions of the COVID 19 pandemic. From ordering TO GO menu items to coming in with your pups to sit on our socially distanced patio to buying gift cards and gear online, you have been there for us. Pub Dog Management

To show how grateful they are, Pub Dog has decided to begin promoting charities each month, working to raise funds for local charities though their Pub Dog Gives Back campaign.

Each month, a charity will be selected and we will promote and collect donations for the selected charity all month long. On the third Friday of the month, representatives from the charity will be invited to Pub Dog Colorado to bring awareness to their cause; and 15% of the total sales for that day will be donated to their charity. It’s how we can give back for the kindness and loyalty shown to us as a small business during a very difficult time. Pub Dog management

During the month of April, funds raised will be donated to the National Mill Dog Rescue.

The pub hopes to not only continue providing a place where worries of the day can be forgotten in the company of canines, but also a space that works to better our community.

