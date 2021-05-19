KOAA Survey: Getting ready for summer!

News5 wants to know what you're preparing for this summer.
Some activity ideas:
- Camps working to have a safe, healthy environment for upcoming summer. Our Erin Chapman talks with Camp Elim about the upcoming season.
- New summer program aims to bring the arts to outdoor locations across Colorado Springs. Our Mayo Davison explores the City As A Venue program from The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.
- Manitou Incline - reservations required
- Summer Adventures with the Pikes Peak Library District and Children's Hospital Colorado
- June 21 - Red Rocks moves to full capacity - see schedule here
- July 3 - The Colorado Renaissance Festival begins an 8-week run.
- July 9-10 - Bands in the Backyard in Pueblo County
- August 20-21 - Woodland Park's annual Salute to American Veterans Motorcycle Rally and POW/MIA Recognition Ride.
- September 24-26 - The roasters will be rolling at the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival.
