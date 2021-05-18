Red Rocks capacity expanded to 6,300, will move to full capacity on June 21

DENVER – Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre can now allow 6,300 people at concerts – up from 2,800 – and will expand to full capacity on June 21, with several big names slated for visits later this summer.

Additionally, fitness events like Yoga on the Rocks can now be held at the full capacity of 2,000 people – up from 500 – said Denver Arts and Venues spokesperson Brian Kitts.

Kitts said that the new capacity announcement for concerts will affect all shows after June 21, including newly announced shows and ones rescheduled from 2020.

The new 6,300-person capacity will be in effect for May 23 and 25, when the Colorado Symphony will perform The Music of John Williams – the man behind the scores of Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and more.

While many of this summer’s concerts were rescheduled from last year, Red Rocks also announced a few new shows on Monday in addition to the Colorado Symphony concert.

A second Alison Wonderland show was added for Sept. 14; Above & Beyond will play Oct. 22. And the Wu-Tang Clan will play the amphitheater on Aug. 13 with the Colorado Symphony and Big Boi, along with Chris Karns. Red Rocks also announced 311 would be back in town on Oct. 2.

The higher capacity numbers come after the state and city both modified their mask and capacity rules following new guidance from the CDC on what vaccinated people are allowed to do.

