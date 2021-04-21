Camps working to have a safe, healthy environment for upcoming summer

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Summer camp, a time for kids to get out of the house, meet new friends, and explore the great outdoors!

"It's not online, it's not in front of a screen all day, and it's interacting with people," said Dan Faulkner, Executive Director at Camp Elim.

Last summer, many camps were put on pause because of the pandemic.

But this year? That won't be the case.

"The little kids just want the interaction. They have been stuck for months," said Mary Baker, parent.

"It's going to feel a lot more normal," said Faulkner.

After receiving guidelines from the health department, Camp Elim in Woodland Park is ready to say hello again to their campers, but in a safe way.

"We have been working with them to try and figure out what camp is going to look like and what changes we need to make," said Faulkner.

Campers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival, when they arrive, and twice during the week.

Groups or cohort sizes will be smaller, and there must be six feet between bunks for campers spending the night.

"If we have to take our precautions a little bit more, the kids need it," said Baker.

Mary Baker's two boys have always gone to summer sports camps and she says she went back and forth deciding what would be the smartest move for her family this year.

"It's a very scary thing because there is so much unknown and everyday there is something new reported about it," said Baker.

Ultimately, Baker did sign up her sons, but with some hesitancy.

"We can't stop our lives. We have stopped it for so long," said Baker.

Baker believes while it is time for kids to get out and experience what kids should, like going to camp, she encourages parents to be smart and set good examples for their kids.

"Continue the guidelines and mask mandates so we can see our kids have fun, forget about the world, and just play," said Baker.

"Let these kids experience life!" said Faulkner.

An experience that is just around the corner.

