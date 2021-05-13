Reservations required at the Manitou Incline this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — The online reservation system, which began last year, will remain in place for now meaning hikers will have to show proof of reservation if they plan to hike up the Manitou Incline. This is being done through a "memorandum of understanding" between Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs according to a press release from the City of Colorado Springs.

The Manitou Incline reopened last year in August after a five-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Park Ranger Supervisor is urging people to cancel their reservations if they are unable to make it.

"Our no-show rate was very low over the Labor Day weekend," said Jillian Rossi. "We're continuing to stress that if you're not going to make your reservations, please cancel. It's really easy."

To cancel a reservation e-mail: InclineCancellation@coloradosprings.gov.

Reservation Information



Reservations are available between 6 a.m.-6 p.m. 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.: up to 65 people can reserve a spot between every 30 minutes 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.: 45 people can reserve a spot between every 30 minutes 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.: 25 people can reserve a spot between every 30 minutes



Hikers can make a reservation up to one week in advance through here.

Parking: Parking is available at Hiawatha Gardens for $1/hour There is a free 22-person shuttle from Hiawatha to the Incline that runs every 10-20 minutes For those who don’t take the shuttle from Hiawatha, prepare for a 1.3 mile walk to the Incline. Hikers can make a reservation and pay to park at the Iron Springs Chateau



