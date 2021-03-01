Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Bands in the Backyard tickets now on sale for festival this summer

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
News5 is Covering Colorado, border to border, to bring you the news impacting your community.
KOAA Covering Colorado
Posted at 10:01 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 14:50:12-05

PUEBLO — The musical lineup for Bands in the Backyard in Pueblo has been released Monday morning with tickets on sale later this week, according to a release.

"We are proud to bring these big name Country and Hip-Hop acts to play in Southern Colorado. I think people are ready to get back out and enjoy live music. There is something for everyone here,” owner Tommy Giodone said in a release.

The festival scheduled for July 9 and 10 will feature the following artists:

  • Brothers Osbourne
  • Carly Pearce
  • Flo Rida
  • Fetty Wap

Tickets for this southern Colorado event will go on sale Friday, March 5, with VIP, General Admission and Camping passes available. Bands in the Backyard takes place on 55 acres of land with one main stage and over 10 bars.

Last year's festival was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns. To purchase tickets, click here.


_____
KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community