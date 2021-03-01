Bands in the Backyard tickets now on sale for festival this summer

PUEBLO — The musical lineup for Bands in the Backyard in Pueblo has been released Monday morning with tickets on sale later this week, according to a release.

"We are proud to bring these big name Country and Hip-Hop acts to play in Southern Colorado. I think people are ready to get back out and enjoy live music. There is something for everyone here,” owner Tommy Giodone said in a release.

The festival scheduled for July 9 and 10 will feature the following artists:



Brothers Osbourne

Carly Pearce

Flo Rida

Fetty Wap

Tickets for this southern Colorado event will go on sale Friday, March 5, with VIP, General Admission and Camping passes available. Bands in the Backyard takes place on 55 acres of land with one main stage and over 10 bars.

Last year's festival was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns. To purchase tickets, click here.



