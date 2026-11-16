One-on-one: Mobolade discusses unfinished campaign promises, staffing changes, and audits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — News5 sat down with Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade on Oct. 22 following his State of the City address. The wide-ranging interview covered his first-term campaign promises, the city budget, housing, police technology, data centers, staffing changes, and recent city audits.

HIS FIRST TERM: What campaign promises won’t get done?

Mayor Mobolade has announced he is running for reelection. The city election is April 6, 2027, leaving about five months before voters decide whether to give him another four years. News5 asked which promises from his 2023 campaign he has yet to deliver.

Alasyn Zimmerman: What do you see as some of your failures in the last three years?

Mayor Mobolade: I don't know if I would call them failures. I would say maybe things I didn't accomplish. Would I like to be further ahead with my center for public safety excellence project? Absolutely. Like many things it takes funding and I’m proud that we’ve done a lot with very little. So, there are things that I wish I was further ahead now that I'm not that I would say, “oh man.” I'd also say if I could do things again, maybe I would have made a couple of staffing decisions differently. I'm not going to talk about them, but I'm mostly proud of the people I have around me who are. Man, they're so good, they're so good. From my police chief and fire chief to my CFO, I just have an incredible team doing this work of city flourishing with me. Now, with what I know today, it might have been, I may have decided gone a different direction on a couple of those decisions.

AZ: You mentioned the Center for Public Safety, but what is absolutely not going to get done in these final months that you promised on the campaign trail?

Mobolade: Oh, for me, the work continues. You can't get everything done in four years. Frankly, I am shocked of what we've gotten done in four years.

When I said yes to this journey, this was an eight year commitment because work must continue and there's got to be some continuity, stability. We learned that even in Huntsville as we... I think you're aware that about ninety of us from Colorado Springs went into Huntsville and the mayor and I did a... Of Huntsville and I did a press conference and he... There was a section where the Colorado Springs leaders were asking him questions about, you know, what what makes them unique and how they see projects last administrations and its continuity and... As opposed to instability. And he he looked at the group and he looked at me and he goes, I don't wanna tell you guys how to structure your government, but your mayor here only has eight years. I've been at this since two thousand eight. Everything we say yes to is not an immediate... We have to... We play the long game. We play the long game with the Fed.

We play the long game with our partner, our government partners, and we create continuity. And he says, yes, that's important for democracy, but that also hurts you guys in your in your design.

AZ: I know that you are running for reelection and so you may have the opportunity to have this next four years, but what is just realistically not going to happen in these final few months that you wish would have happened?

Mobolade: This year I kicked off a balanced growth initiative which will take a fresh look at our comprehensive plan, our plan COS, and make sure that we bring it up to speed because our plans are not intended to be permanent. We need to, as you can see, growth is the name of the game and responsible growth is what our residents are asking. I wanted to take a fresh look at that document in conjunction also with Annex COS which is not ready yet. I would say those are two things probably I would have liked to have decisions and clarity on because a lot of those take the partnership city council, we hire outside consultants, but those are ongoing. I believe a balanced growth initiative was one of the campaign promises I made that I have not been able to deliver in terms of just bringing clarity to this season in our city's history

THE BUDGET: 2025’s budget took a hit, it turned out better than expected

The 2025 budget was built around an anticipated $31 million shortfall. The city responded with a series of cuts, including laying off 40 employees, about 1% of its workforce, and requiring employees to take unpaid furlough days. A furlough day planned for November was later restored as a paid workday after sales tax collections came in higher than anticipated. The city also closed the Meadows Park Community Center on the city's southwest side.

AZ: When you look back at the last year, is there something you wish you would have done differently?

Mobolade: No. I'm actually proud of what we have done because Alasyn, you have to know that the, I don't control the budget. 60% of the city's budget is directly tied to [consumer] spending. I can't force residents to spend. I don't have any control over how people spend money. If you're following you see that the consumer sentiment is at its historic lows. I think in May we hit in the forties, the lowest we've seen since nineteen fifty two since we've been collecting this data. I mean, it's lower than the 70s and 80s and 2008 recession and the COVID. That tells us that Americans are worried about the economy. Affordability is a real thing. Grocery prices, Those things I cannot control. But let me tell you what I have controlled that has made a difference this year because it's all spending. What we've been able to control is on the commercial side and this is why economic development is really important, but you also have to balance economic development with preservation of our city and our neighborhood. We have had twenty economic development projects which equates to about two thousand jobs and over six hundred million dollars in spending.But what that means is now you're seeing some of these projects begin to break ground and so that is helping our revenue situation. I expect that we will see the benefits of these smart decisions over time, but it doesn't mean spending. Spend is still a real thing and those are macroeconomic factors that I mean, interest rates are now higher.

AZ: When you saw that the collections came in higher than expected, do you still stand by those decisions to furlough employees?

Mobolade: Absolutely. Yeah, because I cannot make a decision to our residents based off of hopes and dreams and wishes. You make smart decisions based off the data. And keep in mind, Alasyn, we also projected that this year will be better than last year. Part of the deficit that we had was not just budget but the increase in cost of doing business. That thirty one million dollars not only representative of revenue, slow revenue, but also just increase of cost of doing business with contracts. While we anticipated this year would be a little bit better than last year, we still had to make decisions based off of what we knew, not our hopes and dreams or priorities. That's where my business background shows up. How do we tighten our belt and still deliver results and not just make excuses that, Oh, we don't have the funding? I wouldn't have predicted how well this year will turn out because I don't get to control when that business says, You know what? It's time to break ground. Alasyn, we've been reporting this economic success in Colorado Springs and El Paso County and we've had the lion's share of state economic development agreement, but we don't control when those businesses begin to spend money.

HOUSING: The missing middle

During his 2023 campaign, Mobolade told News5 that “developers literally cannot build housing for those missing-middle income earners right now” because there was “virtually no incentive available.” He proposed creating a missing-middle housing fund aimed at that underserved portion of the housing market.

AZ: The number that you gave out at the State of the City was 9,100 units that had been built

Mobolade: Built, leased, or in construction

AZ: How many of those address this missing middle though that you talked about on the campaign?

Mobolade: Yes. the That's a great, actually that goes into your previous question. What are things that you've not been able to accomplish? That's probably one of them. I do believe that we see more federal incentives that address affordable housing proper. So the area median incomes that are thirty percent, sixty percent, we're seeing more where those funding addresses. Have we solved it? Absolutely not. I want to be clear. We still have a ways to go. But where we're not seeing a whole lot of progress is with the missing income earners. What I am proud is the partnerships of organizations and if I had more time at the State of the City you have a lot to say, but not enough time I would have probably shed light on the work that Oakwood homes, that classic homes, Habitat for Humanity who are dressed in those mis- and middle income earners. Are are purposefully building homes in that three hundred thousand dollars range and trying things out because they're also smart business people because they want to also build homes where the demand is in the market.And so we're seeing progress, but from a government perspective, how do we incentivize that? That is an area that is still yet to be discovered.

AZ: You had mentioned [on the campaign trail] wanting to start a missing middle housing fund, did that happen?

Mobolade: No that did not happen. Funding is the, as most things are, funding is the challenge and then, and you know, we've done a lot with very little. So I we haven't had a fund, but what we have had is funding from the state Proposition 123 and Colorado Springs is being very competitive in receiving those funds. Now some of them, many of those funds address affordable housing, but they also touch into some of the missing missing middle income develop, developments too as well.

AZ: What metrics should voters be using to determine if you fulfilled that campaign promise addressing housing?

Mobolade: Look at my record. I said, you know, if you remember the commercial I did with Bill Elder that police shortage and staffing is is a big problem. 320 officers has started and counted. We at one point we were fully staffed in our 911 call center. Now we're officially at 95% staffed.

AZ: And I understand, and we'll get to public safety in a minute, but specific to housing, what metrics should voters be using to determine?

Mobolade: We've increased the supply of housing. Because housing is addressing the weak areas, the areas that need the most attention, like affordable housing, proper, and I that hate wordI'd rather say housing for nurses and clerks and teachers and firefighters and police officers.So you want to address the critical areas in terms of housing but you also want to address just that you want to increase the supply of housing because it's a supply and demand issue. So I'm proud that we are adding to the housing inventory. I'm proud that you're seeing rents rent rents go down since the historic peaks in 2022. I think those are things that voters can measure me on in terms of are we moving the needle? Are we headed in the right direction? The answer is yes.

PUBLIC SAFETY: Auditing technology CSPD uses

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has implemented numerous pieces of technology in the last couple of year, notably using drones as first responders and expanding capabilities for body-worn cameras. The mayor said in his state of the city he wants to look at getting an audit on that police technology.

AZ: One of the things you talked about in the State of the City was getting an RFP out to look at an external audit specific to police technology. Where is that RFP process today?

Mobolade: We did an RFI. We've gone through that process. Now it's an RFP. My understanding is that we should know by January and that process will be done within the first half of the year. Think the best description I can equate this to is transparency matters. That big group that we brought in and we said, Hey, do a complete assessment of where we're strong and where we're weak. In fact, I believe Transparency Matters made a couple of recommendations of organizations like them that could help us in the police technology arena. First half of the year, should be able to have, of the new year, we should be able to have some results.

AZ: What do you think that audit would find and is there technology that you don't agree with that CSPD is using?

Mobolade: No. What I agree with our residents is the concerns around privacy concerns on Big Brother's watching. I don't think Americans or residents should ever feel like unsafe. That kind of does the opposite because they were talking about public safety and if people can't trust that their information and their data is safe, that's an element of public safety. I actually feel our residents' pain and burden, but I would say that is not our police department. We've always wanted to be the best version of ourselves. The expectations to join our academy are typically higher than most of the state. Just Actually people have pushed back to say, Well, why don't you make it easier for people to join? Why don't you, when people do a lateral, why can't they be officers? No, we want them trained. That's a great example. Imagine someone's doing a lateral from another community that had maybe Flock cameras. We don't use Flock.

AZ: You use Axon.

Mobolade: Axon. And they have greater controls, they have a better reputation. We're also saying yes to companies. We believe, share our values. But we want whoever is doing a lateral to understand not only Axon's controls, our controls. So we already have measures in place. We have expectations. We have transparency tools where you can see the path of our-of every drone that is flown. But what we're saying is that despite what we're trying to do and hold ourselves accountable, we want an independent auditor to poke into our processes and also find areas that we can improve in.

AZ: I know LETAC (Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission) went away. Yes. Are there plans to bring in a different group with the same kind of mission?

Mobolade: There are always plans to bring in groups who can help advise, who can help just ensure that they are at the table as we are pursuing public safety. And we have a lot of those groups and I anticipate we might see more, including our youth advisory group where we connect teenagers to the work of our police department so that they can tell us the challenges that their classmates are facing so that we can be better partners. That work continues. That work started before my administration and that work will continue. I'm always open to invite my police chief to see how community groups can help us be a better version of ourselves.

DATA CENTERS

“Project Taurus” is a proposed data center on the city’s northwest side near Garden of the Gods road. City Council voted to table a decision on the development until after the April city election. The proposed project would go inside of an existing facility previously used for bitcoin and chip manufacturing. The project has been met with public opposition, our news partners at The Gazette have since reported an effort is now underway to get a moratorium on data centers on the April ballot.

AZ: One thing I noticed was missing was perhaps one of the more contentious issues in the community right now, discussions around data centers. Do you support a moratorium on data centers?

Mobolade: No.

AZ: Why not?

Mobolade: Because Colorado Springs... Let me tell you what I support. What I support are data center projects that don't hurt our community or projects in general, frankly. Any large load projects that take away from the flourishing of our community I do not support. In terms of what we say yes and no to, I don't believe that moratoriums are the only answer. And the reason why, if I felt like I was leading a city that didn't have tariffs in place, that didn't have conservation laws in place, that we didn't have a rule that says anything above ten megawatts doesn't affect the city, yeah, let's get a moratorium. And the reason why many of these communities are having temporary pauses of moratoriums is because they don't have those rules in place. Now that said, do we have room to grow? Absolutely. And that's why we are pursuing we're taking the feedback from our residents, our planning commission and better definitions in our city's planning and zoning because people are saying we want to know how data center impacts land use decisions. So my goal is that we'll continue to grow, we'll continue to get better. And if there needs to be a moratorium we would pursue it. But at this point in time, I don't see it and neither do I do we have a council that I believe we even pursue it.

AZ: Did city council effectively kind of put its own moratorium in place by delaying the [Project] Taurus decision?

Mobolade: That's a great question. I can't really speak into that decision. I've heard both sides of it. I wasn't part of it. It's the other side of city government. But I've heard the delay just kicking the can. I actually think it's interesting, however they came to that decision, I think it's interesting because now that now becomes part of the reelection conversation. Every candidate now has to be out there to really talk about the future of the city as it relates to data centers. I can't speak to city council, but what I can speak to is the concerns around technology and data centers are real. They're real. This is not a overblown. I and I do think as government officials we would be... We would not be doing our job if we're not listening to our residents concerned.

STAFFING: High level departures

Several high-level city officials have left their positions since the beginning of 2026. News5 Investigates previously reported that former Chief of Staff Jamie Fabos received a six-month severance package totaling $137,530, including health benefits. Other departures include Economic Development Officer Jessie Kimber and Public Works Division Manager Corey Farkas.

AZ: I want to talk about staffing

Mobolade: Yes.

AZ: You’ve had some high level departures

Mobolade:Yes

AZ: In the last year between your chief of staff, economic development director.

Mobolade: right

AZ: public works, operations manger. Why is that?

Mobolade: I- every organization has this, I’m not unique I’m not special, most cities have this I’m part of the Bloomberg Harvard cohort. We are the eighth cohort and it's of no cost to the city, but I'm part of 40 mayors from across the country and the world. And most of them, we tell you that, they've had departures with their chief of staff. At the end of the day, it's about having the best people to do the job. Transitions are normal, but what I am also proud of is that for many of these, as these departures happen, look at who's in the position. Public works, when I promoted Travis, Rich stepped into that role. He's already on the team. He's ready to take on that mantle. Same thing with our operations manager. There's always somebody who is gladly and ready to say, Let me step up. So it's always created an opportunity. Shawna, Shawna Lippert is Jessie transitioned, wanted to be with family, Shawna is ready. And so I think that is the story of succession planning because attrition movements are just normal, especially in this day and age compared to in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s.I don't want to be in the way of people's decision to be with family or to take on another job or a promotion or make more money and neither can I force them either

AZ: But your chief of staff leaving, that was your decision?

Mobolade: That one is different, yeah.

AZ: And so, and you gave out this severance package. I just, I don't think we've ever gotten a clear answer as to why you wanted her out of the job.

Mobolade: Oh, that is, Alasyn, you know better than most that there are human resource rules and this mayor does not want to break the law as I even talk there are HR decisions connected, the HR policy implications connected to that, but what I can tell you is that that decision needed to happen and we both came to that understanding. It's a high level position, probably theI call it the second hardest job in city government after the mayor. And so at the end of the day, I appreciate your interest in that story but I think our residents are asking me, we just want the job done.

AZ: And I understand that there are HR laws and policies. Right. But when you look at the severance payout that was given to Jamie Fabos, are citizens not entitled to know the reason why?

Mobolade: the reason I those are within, that severance was within the boundaries of city law. And because it's a higher level position and that again is not uncommon that your senior level officers will have a severance because it's a big job. It's very different than the rest of the job in this organization. To whom much is given, much is required. What the severances and the amounts for the number one highest paid person at one time it was the number one,’ it’s usually a toss-up between a city attorney and of course that amount is going to be bigger than any other job. We're looking at that and that dollar amount in isolation. What I am saying is that that decisionI'm not the first mayor to make that in this community to give out a severance. That is within the boundaries of what's available to me in city government. By the way, that is after also consulting. I do many things, consult that decision with my team of advisors both internal and external.

AZ: You've said though the that decision was needed to be made for more deliverables for the city. Was there something that she was not delivering on

Mobolade: Wayne is on board and we're delivering.That's what's most important is that we are delivering. And across the board as people that my goal is to make sure we're delivering

AUDITS

Throughout 2026, News5 has reported on multiple city audits examining the use of city employees and resources involving the mayor. The audits included findings involving the use of city vehicles and city employees being asked to watch the mayor's children during and after work hours. The vehicle issue also led to a disagreement between the mayor and City Council over city policy.

AZ: You've said that the reports that specifically talked about taking security out on errands, using city vehicles for personal use, asking staff members to watch your kids. Those were politically motivated.

Mobolade: Absolutely.

AZ: You believe that they politically were motivated.

Mobolade: And the reason why is that, Alasyn, I've been at this job now for going on almost four years now. First three years, it was quiet. Where was the interest my first three years? Because ever since I announced, don't you think it's interesting what the timing? I mean, accountability, transparency, good governance, those things matter all the time. Not after you announce your reelection. So tell me how you don't even believe it's politically motivated. And the other piece too is the I still stand by the audit process is so sloppy, not done well, and that leaves me great concerns that the city auditor can be weaponized. I've still not been interviewed about any of those things. Every other investigation I get threats against me a lot. The last interview I did with a detective was about three weeks ago for a recent threat. I don't know most of these people but guess what they do? The detective still sits with you and says, Do you know this person? How did this make you feel? Is this information? That wasn't done. Alasyn, you could leave a hot tip to a city auditor about the mayor and the mayor is gonna... And they're gonna take your information and not ones that are gonna ask with with what Alasyn is saying. Let's compare notes. That has not happened.

AZ: So you're saying the city auditor never interviewed you?

Mobolade: Has not interviewed me till today even while I've asked for an interview because that's how investigations are thorough. You talk to all or even, Alasyn, another example is the people that actually handle my calendar, that know my schedule. So what I'm left with is somebody's hot tip, their word, against mine. I have a twenty fourseven hour job. Are there occasions where I'm in between events I have to swing by and grab something for my family? But I work 100 hours a week. I barely have time for my own family and what my political opponents have done is create a narrative that I'm using city resources just for personal enjoyment and that is not true. That's the challenge I have. Was not even a thorough investigation.

AZ: Would you welcome a similar audit though if one of your political opponents was in your position and they were doing some of these things?

Mobolade: Like, I don't understand the question. Like if somebody else was mayor?

AZ: Yes,[if someone else was mayor] and there were concerns that they were having staff members watch their kids

Mobolade: Yeah. I would want, whichever side I would want things to be done well, truthfully and right and transparent. I welcome transparency and accountability. What I do not welcome is politics. What many of my advisors have said is, You notice they're not attacking your deliverables. They're not attacking your wins. They're not attacking your accomplishments. They're going after you personally. If that's all they want they can find, I'm okay with that. What I love is that none of them are saying, Well, you haven't gotten the job done. What they want to know is that I stopped at my son's school for his graduation before I came back from work. If that's the story you want to tell, they can have that. But I'm really proud of everything that we have accomplished.

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