Mayor Mobolade signs administrative regulation regarding city vehicle use

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade signed a new administrative regulation, which aims to strengthen the rules regarding the use of city-owned vehicles and the use of security detail for elected officials.

The issuing of the administrative regulation follows a March city audit report that showed Mayor Mobolade used a security detail to accompany him on personal errands prior to city events.

The report also said his wife had used a city-owned vehicle for her personal use, driving about 150 miles.

In the audit's report, it recommended the establishment of clearer policies.

Among some of the changes in the policy, it outlines rules on when elected officials can utilize a security detail, and how city-owned vehicles can be used.



Watch News5's coverage of the audit below:

The new policy allows elected officials to use city-owned vehicles for personal use, as long as they reimburse the city for mileage, if the elected official is working more than 40 hours a week.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, Mayor Mobolade conducted a review of when he used a city-owned vehicle, in addition to the use by his wife that the auditor noted. The mayor's office says he also used a city vehicle for a personal trip to Crested Butte in March.

The City says the trip has been reported based on IRS business fringe benefit standard mileage rates. They also say Mayor Mobolade reimbursed the City the full $276.95.

Mayor Mobolade also paid $110.57 to the city for the 152.5 miles his wife used driving the vehicle last summer. The city says this was also in correlation with the IRS business fringe benefit standard mileage rate.

The policy also includes language on when family members can drive city-owned vehicles, saying they should "generally not be permitted to drive a city-owned vehicle" in non-urgent situations.

An example of appropriate use under the policy would be if the family member over the age of 25 is accompanying the elected official on a trip related to city business.

“This regulation reflects my commitment to clear expectations and responsible use of taxpayer dollars,” said Mayor Mobolade in a news release. “Existing policy allowed certain personal use of City-owned vehicles, but this regulation provides clearer guidance and stronger consistency moving forward and holds me and the Office of the Mayor to a higher standard. Transparency matters, and I believe it’s important to align past use with these updated expectations so residents can have confidence in how City resources are managed.”

Under the policy, a security detail may also accompany elected officials for personal errands, but cannot perform personal tasks. The example given in the policy includes taking a security detail to the grocery store, but not allowing them to do grocery shopping.

The following provision has been added to Policy #56 of the City of Colorado Springs Civilian Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual:

A Council/Mayoral Appointee who operates a City-owned vehicle may use the vehicle for personal as well business reasons. In accordance with IRS regulations, the operation of the vehicle creates personal use income and must be reported to the Finance Office.

To read the new administrative regulation, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

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