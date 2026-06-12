Colorado Springs paid chief of staff $137,530 severance amid city budget issues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As the city of Colorado Springs has detailed budget issues over the last year, News5 Investigates has learned the city paid a large severance package to one of its highest-paid employees, despite her departure not being budget related.

The city announced in January that Chief of Staff Jamie Fabos would be leaving her $263,148 salaried position with the city in February. In the news release, the mayor said she brought a "no-nonsense, get it done, energy to our work". Documents obtained by News5 Investigates appear to show her departure was not her decision.

In Fabos' resignation letter she said she was submitted the resignation as a condition of her severance package because of the "city's decision to separate [her] employment". Taxpayers are currently paying her salary through August, she was given six months of pay as well as six months of health insurance benefits through COBRA, totaling a severance deal of $137,530.

News5 Investigates reached out to Mayor Mobolade's office for an on-camera interview, a spokesperson instead sent News5 the following statement saying "Senior leadership positions often include separation provisions that are standard in both government and private-sector organizations. The agreement associated with this transition is consistent with established City practices and reflects precedent for executive-level positions. The City remains focused on ensuring continuity of operations and delivering services to residents."

The city does have a policy when it comes to severance pay for senior "at-will" employees like Fabos, it says with a 30 day notice, these manager employees could have "the possibility of severance pay and/or benefits up to six months, for an eligible manager terminated without cause is authorized at the Mayor or Appointee's discretion."

When asked what led up to Fabos' departure, spokesperson Joe Hollman said "as a personnel matter, the City does not comment on the specifics of an individual's separation."

News5 Investigates learned the city is required to provide quarterly severance reports to the city council, after looking at the reports from 2024 to year to date in 2026, something stuck out to News5 Investigates.

Only one employee in the last two years appeared to have received a six month severance package, it was the city's planning director who would've been considered a senior position.

In late 2025, 38 city employees lost their jobs due to budget constraints. A review of both their severance amounts and salaries showed most of them received about two to three months pay, none of those laid off received six months of severance. The city said those employees severance packages involved several factors including benefits they're entitled to, their tenure with the city and the level of their position.

News5 Investigates also reached out to Fabos for comment, she did not respond by our deadline.

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