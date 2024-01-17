Facing federal charges, the Club Q shooter could avoid the death penalty

The person who killed five people at Club Q is now facing federal hate crimes and gun charges, and could avoid the death penalty.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver filed the federal hate crimes and gun charges against Anderson Aldrich, 23, who already pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder in the November 2022 shooting in Colorado Springs.

In the court filings, prosecutors propose a plea deal for the convicted killer, who immediately pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

If Aldrich changes his plea to guilty, and decides to take the deal, he would likely be sentenced to 190 years in prison, the documents said.

Under Colorado law, federal hate crimes carry a maximum sentence of life in prison and federal weapons charges carry the maximum of a death penalty.

These federal charges come seven months after Aldrich pleaded guilty to five counts of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder, one for each person at Club Q during the shooting in November of 2022.

Aldrich is already serving multiple life sentences in the state case.

The documents charging Aldrich say part of the decision to offer the deal is to help minimize the danger to the staff who would be transporting him between the Wyoming State Penitentiary where he is currently serving time and Denver, where the federal trial would be held.

The documents go on to say that moving forward with a trial would also pose a burden on victims and stakeholders in the case who'd have to travel to Denver for the hearings.

There are multiple steps in this legal process and one of them is conducting a pre-sentencing investigation before Aldrich can change his plea. So it could be weeks before we know whether he will take the plea deal.

If he does, the filings say that sentencing would take place within four months of the deal.

