Family caught in Prospect Lake shooting calls for more safety measures at Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs family is calling for more security measures at Memorial Park after being caught in the middle of a shooting at Prospect Lake on Saturday, the latest of three shootings reported in and around the area in less than a week.



Watch News5's coverage of a shooting Monday morning near Memorial Park below:

Nine-year-old Cruz Schaefer was paddleboarding on the lake with his dad, Brian Schaefer, and his four-year-old sister when gunfire broke out nearby.

"I thought it was a firework, and then I hear a bunch more and Dad tells me to get down," said Cruz Schaefer.

Brian Schaefer's immediate instinct was to shield his children.

"The natural reaction was to cover these two up," said Brian Schaefer.

When the shooting stopped, the family looked toward shore.

"I saw people grabbing stuff, running and screaming," said Cruz Schaefer.

Brian Schaefer said the experience changed the way he looks at one of the city's most popular parks.

"That was the biggest thing is I didn't know where the shots were coming from or where they were going," said Brian Schaefer.

Though the family was not hurt, Brian is now asking why more has not been done to prevent violence at the park.

"If we have so many shootings at the park or in this specific area, you know, why haven't we got more cameras up or why don't we have better surveillance?" asked Brian Schaefer.

A viewer who reached out echoed those concerns, saying additional cameras and surveillance could help families feel safer.

I brought those concerns to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Sergeant Ronnie Taylor said the department plans to work with city partners on a solution.

"That's something that we're gonna work with a partnership with the Parks and Rec, and also the cultural service, and see what we all can do together to try to come up with a plan that'll benefit the community," said Sergeant Taylor.

In 2024, the city used a $1.7 million state grant to add security cameras, more than 180 lights, and gates throughout Memorial Park after neighbors raised concerns about crime.



Watch News5's coverage of the city using that grant below:

Sergeant Taylor said that infrastructure is now being used in the investigation.

"We're using all our technology that we implemented earlier in the year to help solve, and, you know, gather information for this incident that took place on Saturday evening," said Sergeant Taylor.

Sergeant Taylor said this year alone, police have received around 345 calls about crimes at Memorial Park.

"All those crimes range from cars getting broken into to assaults. They're all over the board," said Sergeant Taylor.

When officers are not responding to calls for service, Sergeant Taylor said they remain active in the area.

"They're pulling traffic stops or contacting citizens in the park or in the general area looking for anything that might be suspicious to them," said Sergeant Taylor.

Despite the scare, Brian Schaefer said he does not plan to avoid Memorial Park permanently and offered advice to other families.

"Be vigilant, you know, know your surroundings, know what's going on," said Brian Schaefer.

CSPD says Saturday's shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

“It's not only a police problem, it's a community problem,” said Sergeant Taylor. “We have to have a partnership with the community and we all have to work together to solve this, so, I would just ask that you know if you see something, say something.”

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