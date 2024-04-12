Watch Now
Safety improvement project now complete at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs

Memorial Park
Posted at 7:38 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 22:11:08-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A safety improvement project at Memorial Park is now complete, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The department says this is thanks to a grant from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice, Office of Adult and Juvenile Justice Assistance that was worth more than $1 million.

The project began in June 2023. Memorial Park has seen crime in the past, including two homicides in November 2021.

The following agencies participated in the project:

  • CSPD
  • Colorado Springs Park, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS)
  • Colorado Springs Utilities
  • Hillside Advisory Team (HAT)

People on the HAT voiced concerns and suggestions to improve the park. The grant aimed to address their three priorities, which were lighting, vandalism and criminal activity. These were addressed by the following:

  • Installing 19 gates at each access point to secure the park from vehicle traffic during closed hours
  • 24-hour video surveillance around the park and Sertich Ice Center with ten wireless theft and vandalism-resistant security cameras
  • Increasing visibility throughout the park with more than 180 lights including on roadways, parking lots and walkways
Memorial Park Safety
“We are extremely thankful for the Colorado Springs Police Department’s support and responsiveness when we asked for help in improving safety in Memorial Park,” said Britt Haley, Director of PRCS.

Memorial Park's hours between November 1 and April 30 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. from May 1 to October 31. The gate closures will go into effect on Friday.

Skaters at Memorial Park told News5 in November that the park is about more than just crime and violence.

