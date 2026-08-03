Shooting under investigation after reported fight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police were called to reports of a fight just west of Memorial Park early Monday morning. Soon afterward, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital.

Colorado Springs Police received the call shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the area of E. Las Animas Street and S. Prospect Street for the reported fight. The location is a few blocks west of Prospect Lake.

As of 4:10 a.m., police could not confirm whether the reported fight was connected to the shooting victim who arrived at the hospital, but officers were investigating that possibility. At that time, police said the victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Details about a possible suspect or suspects were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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