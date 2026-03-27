Family fun at the Citadel Mall, a free event this Saturday with activities and games for all ages

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Citadel Mall is hosting its first Spring Fling event on Saturday, offering free games and activities for all ages.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and highlights the shopping center's growth into a community hub filled with local businesses.

"Breathe some new life back into the Citadel Mall," Mark Hanson said.

The Citadel Mall is not just big box stores.

"These are small businesses and mostly run by the owner of that business," Hanson said.

Mark Hanson moved his tortoises, reptiles, and plant shop, The Plant Vault, to the Citadel Mall two years ago.

"Anybody that's really interested in starting your own business, this is an amazing place to get started," Hanson said.

Hanson said the mall's bad reputation is dated.

"Seeing the mall change from being what it used to be to something now where it's, I feel like it's more of a community, a giant community center," Hanson said. "Yes, there has been some bad instances that happened here. Is that something that I feel like it identifies with this place currently? No," Hanson said.

Other business owners agree that the mall is evolving.

"Yeah, the Citadel's had a reputation in its past, and malls evolve, and this one's evolving, and it's much different. It's a fun place to be," said Chris Griffin, the owner of Nerdstalgia.

One Event coordinator of the 'Spring Fling,' says the Citadel Mall is a welcoming places for families, making it the perfect spot for friendly games and activities.

“So we're going to have some resources from the community. We're going to have some live games, a life-size chess board, some mini glow golf. The Easter Bunny will be available for some photos," Andrea Freygang said.

She says they will also have a sensory room for children with disabilities.

“It'll be like a dim room. The room will also be supervised by a dance teacher who teaches instruction in ASL. So she's used to working with autistic and special needs kids," Andrea Freygang said.

Hanson says positive and fun events like this one are exactly what the mall needs.

“I'm really hoping that it's gonna keep adding more events to the roster for the Citadel," Hanson said.

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