The Citadel Mall safety efforts continue amid mixed crime statistics

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's been over a year since new security protocols were implemented at the Citadel Mall, and as the shopping center continues to evolve, conversations about its public perception persist.

"They're doing what they're supposed to be doing," says Derrell Burris, a business owner at the mall.

Cameras, improved lighting, and increased security patrols are all part of sweeping changes to the Citadel Mall's safety plan.

Shootings, robberies, and the temporary blacklisting of military personnel by the Department of the Army have given the mall a negative reputation in recent years.

"At one time, before we were 200 square miles as a city, the Citadel Mall in this area was really a central hub for Colorado Springs," City Councilwoman Nancy Henjum said.

Henjum has been one of the leading voices in the effort to revitalize the mall. She's partnered with State Representative Rebecca Keltie on improvements and was a panelist at KOAA's town hall focused on solutions at the Citadel.



Watch the Town Hall KOAA Organized with Community Leaders

"We are encouraging reinvestment and activation in the area, working on all kinds of safety things," Henjum said.

With safety top of mind this year, I wanted to examine the data.

In 2024, calls for service for violent crime at the Citadel Mall totaled 30. In 2025, the number increased to 34.

Robberies saw the biggest increase, from 6 to 12. Shots fired and weapons offenses saw the largest decrease, down to 8 from 13, according to data directly from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Improved security was implemented in September 2024.

Henjum says the data is no cause for alarm.

"This stuff takes time for sure. Nothing changes overnight. It's normal statistical noise. It's really not evidence of a deteriorating trend at all, certainly not at this point. In fact, some of the calls in the last 6 months have really significantly decreased," Henjum said.

9 of the 34 total calls for service in 2025 occurred in the last six months.

"We all want to feel safe, and I think they're doing a good job with that," says Burris.

