Arrest in Colorado College assault; suspect also tied to Pueblo shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect accused of brutally assaulting a Colorado College student in downtown Colorado Springs. Police say the same suspect is also tied to an attempted murder case in Pueblo.

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced the arrest of 18-year-old Elijah Benjamin Valdez on Friday. Police have reason to believe Valdez assaulted a Colorado College student in the 400 block of N. Tejon Street on March 15, just after 2:30 a.m.

News5 has been in contact with the family of the victim, as they pleaded for help from the community in tracking down the person or people responsible. According to the family, the victim was left unconscious for an unknown period of time following the attack.

"The CSPD Assault Unit assumed the investigation and began gathering available evidence, working the case, and developing potential suspect information," police wrote in a news release. "In mid-April, detectives received an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip identifying a potential suspect, and the information provided was consistent with evidence already developed in the case."

The CSPD assault unit obtained an arrest warrant for Valdez. When the warrant was issued Valdez was already in the Pueblo County Jail tied to an attempted murder case. A spokesperson with CSPD confirmed with News5 Valdez is the same person suspected of two counts of attempted murder for a shooting outside of the Senate Bar and Grill on April 11.

For the attack on March 15, Valdez is charged with 2nd-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, menacing and violation of a protection order.

"This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000," police added in the news release. "If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477."

News5 has requested the arrest papers for Valdez and we hope to provide updates as we get them.

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