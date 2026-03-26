Mom asks for help after son was allegedly assaulted in Colorado Springs, reward offered

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It has been more than a week since the mother of a Colorado College student said her son was violently attacked in downtown Colorado Springs, and now a reward is being offered in the case.

His family has asked to remain anonymous for the time being. They first reached out to News5 on March 17 with concerns that not enough was being done to investigate the incident. The mom of the college freshman wrote in saying her son was "brutally attacked" outside the Chase Bank along Tejon Street. The family believes the attack happened on March 15 between midnight and 2 a.m.

"He was walking down Tejon in a walking boot due to a sports injury when he was jumped by several people," the mom wrote to News5. "They appeared out of nowhere and he was unable to run away or defend himself. He laid on the sidewalk unconscious, bleeding profusely for almost two hours. Finally, a good Samaritan rescued him and brought him to a restaurant half a block away and they called an ambulance."

The mom went on to explain that her son suffered multiple fractures to his face, and spent more than seven hours in surgery on Thursday. The family is reporting the doctor told them the kind of damage was done by something other than just a fist and there "had to be a lot of energy for the amount of shattering that occurred."

News5 contacted CSPD on March 18 as the family was concerned a detective had not yet been assigned to the case. The day News5 reached out was the same day CSPD confirmed a detective had been assigned to the case. Police tell News5 they are actively investigating and working to gather evidence as of Thursday morning.

"We are asking for your help in two ways," the mom wrote to News5. "To bring public attention to this violent incident, which raises serious concerns about safety in our community and the resourcing available to keep us safe. Most importantly, to ask anyone who may have witnessed the attack or has any information to come forward."

The mother is hoping someone in the community will come forward with information. News5 has reached out to several businesses in the area in an attempt to receive surveillance video, but we have been unsuccessful in our efforts.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, with support from the Bank of Colorado, is offering a $3,000 cash reward for information on the identity of the assaulting person or persons in this case. If you share information with Crime Stoppers, you will not be asked for your name or address. Their call takers do not have access to caller ID. You will remain anonymous forever. If you have information about the individuals who perpetrated the assault, please share that information at 719-684-6525. You can also call CSPD at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 26-92791.

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