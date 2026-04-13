'We are outraged': Pueblo business issues statement after 2 hurt in shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo business is sharing details about a shooting that took place Saturday night that reportedly injured two people. The post by the bar adds that a suspect was taken into custody.

Police tell News5 they took a call just before midnight on April 11 for a shooting in the 200 block of S. Grand Avenue.

"Two people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries, and two people were arrested, one being a juvenile," a spokesperson with Pueblo Police wrote to News5.

Neither suspect was publicly identified.

The business posted the following to social media:

The Senate Bar and Grill is located downtown and took to social media to share concerns over the violent act.

"We are outraged and deeply saddened by the events which took place near our business last night. We have personal relationships with most of our customers, but we are especially close with the two innocent bystanders that were struck by senseless gunfire. Our prayers are with them for a speedy recovery.

We are proud to have a long-standing reputation for being the cleanest, safest bar in Pueblo. We go to great lengths to ensure this. ￼

Unfortunately, this sort of activity is more common in our great city than you would think. Last night it happened to be in our neighborhood.

We are grateful to our staff for a quick response, as well as several off duty Pueblo police officers who jumped in to assist. Thanks also to Pueblo PD for making a quick arrest. Our greatest hope is that justice will prevail and the assailant will be prosecuted. More so, that it would serve as an example to other young people who carry out these acts on a regular basis in the city of Pueblo."

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