WATCH: Honor Flight 18 takes southern Colorado veterans on journey of a lifetime

Posted at 5:41 PM, May 27, 2024
WASHINGTON D.C. — The Honor Flight of Southern Colorado offers a unique experience for veterans that few may get to experience.

The all-expenses paid trip is a great way to celebrate United States veterans, allow them to experience the memories they shared with their friends and comrades, honor the lives of those they fought alongside, and resonate with the group they travel with.

