The welcome home they never got: veterans return from Honor Flight

COLORADO SPRINGS — Trumpets blared, people cheered, and numerous American flags waved outside the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs Sunday night.

For Al DeHerrera, it was a welcome home he'd thought he would've experienced decades ago as a Vietnam veteran.

"They’re showing us the respect that we wanted. As 19-year-old kids coming back from the war we thought we would be welcomed as heroes, we weren’t, so today was great," DeHerrera said.

Gordon Stevens, the eldest veteran on the flight at 92 years old felt moved to speak to the crowd gathering inside the main hall. He shook his head, seemingly in disbelief as he walked through the crowd cheering him off the bus.

For Wayne Lindenmier, the ceremony put tears in his eyes.

"I didn’t expect all that out there, that was just amazing,” Lindenmier said.

KOAA, Alasyn Zimmerman Wayne Lindenmier

The veterans not only received a massive celebration in Colorado Springs, at Denver International Airport (DIA) where passengers gathered at the gate to cheer as each veteran exited the plane.

KOAA, Alasyn Zimmerman Arden Rivers cheers after de-boarding a plane at DIA.

Brigadier General (Ret) Kristin Goodwin spoke to the veterans, expressing admiration for their service and how they've impacted the nation as a whole.

"I am here today because I stood on the shoulders of each and every one of you and those that served before me,” Goodwin said.

WATCH: Brigadier General (Ret) Kristin Goodwin speaks to Honor Flight Veterans

Brigadier Gen. (Ret) Kristin Goodwin speaks to Honor Flight Veterans

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.