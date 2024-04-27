Emotional: local veterans honor, memorialize fellow service members

WASHINGTON — Walking into any one of the nation's war memorials in Washington will stop you in your tracks.

The World War II memorial in Washington creates a space of peace and serenity. Fountains flowing water, surrounded by giant pillars with oak and wheat bronze wreaths, a pool of water reflecting a wall of 4,048 stars which represent the more than 400,000 service members who died in the war.

The peace also brings grief.

Del Jessen, an Army veteran, planned to honor his father, Elbert, and his daughter's father-in-law, David Osborn at the World War II memorial.

"I didn't think it was going to touch me this bad," Jessen said, "but it's good, and I'm glad to bring my dad along," he said holding back tears.

KOAA, Alasyn Zimmerman Del Jessen and his daughter share their family's stories of WWII in Washington.

Paul Knott, an Air Froce veteran, never met one of his uncles, who died on D-Day, coming to the World War II memorial brought Knott some peace.

"This is a fitting monument for the people that fought this war, that won this war," Knott said, "I'm hoping that younger folks look at this and say this is worth fighting for, this is worth defending."

KOAA, Alasyn Zimmerman Paul Knott reflects on his service and his family member's military service at the WWII memorial.

29 local veterans are on the "Honor Flight of Southern Colorado", it's all all-expense paid trip for these local vets to see the memorials created in honor of the wars they and their fellow servicemen and women fought in.

Similar emotions were felt for veterans at the Korean War memorial, Gordon Stevens, a Marine, didn't get sent overseas, as the war was ending as he began his service.

KOAA, Alasyn Zimmerman Gordon Stevens looks at the wall at the Korean War Memorial.

"These guys on the wall were just a year ahead of me in the Korean War," Stevens said, "when I got out of boot camp, I didn't think I was coming home."

KOAA, Alasyn Zimmerman Korean War Memorial.

Taking a moment to acknowledge the 19 steel statues at the memorial, it brought back memories, "these ponchos these guys had, it's called a shelter half and two guys would join together and make a tent when they were in combat," Stevens said.

A majority of the veterans on this Honor Flight served during the Vietnam war, some of them stayed in the United States during their service, others were sent to fight. This trip has been filled with a mix of emotions, many of them didn't receive a warm welcome upon coming home.

The Honor Flight hopes to change that experience, by empowering Vietnam veterans to wear their hats denoting their service, and giving them a warm welcome wherever they go.

KOAA, Alasyn Zimmerman Vietnam wall

Seeing the wall of names of those killed, brought back difficult memories for these veterans. For some, it was a matter of not getting to say goodbye to those who became their brothers and friends.

KOAA, Alasyn Zimmerman

KOAA News5 is traveling alongside the veterans on the "Honor Flight" and will bring additional coverage throughout the weekend.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.