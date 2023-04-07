Law enforcement next up to testify in the murder trial of Letecia Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS — The murder trial of a stepmother accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson continues in El Paso County with prosecutors getting testimony from investigators in the case.

At the opening of Friday's court session, District Attorney Michael Allen called forth Kelly Smith, a crime scene technician for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Gannon Stauch's body was found inside a suitcase under a bridge in that jurisdiction.

Follow updates from the courtroom with News5's Ashley Portillo on Twitter.As is normal in Colorado courts, media coverage of the events will be limited. As of right now, no cameras will be allowed in the courtroom to cover the actual trial process. However, anyone can watch using the virtual courtroom option from the El Paso County court system.

Letecia Stauch is accused of brutally murdering her stepson and dumping his body in Florida. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Earlier this week, Al Stauch, the father of Gannon, was the first witness to be called to the stand to testify. He described Letecia as manipulative and also spoke about the moment that he began questioning Letecia’s involvement in his son’s disappearance. The court has heard a series of FBI-recorded phone calls between Letecia and Al Stauch in which she provides several different versions of events surrounding Gannon's disappearance.

Gannon’s disappearance

At the time of his disappearance, law enforcement began a search for Gannon based on information provided by the stepmother who claimed he had gone to a friend’s house and had not returned.

Following several weeks of law enforcement and community-led searches for the missing boy, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Letecia Stauch in early March on charges of murder, child abuse, and crime of violence before his body was recovered.

Throughout all efforts to locate Gannon, investigators were already focused on Letecia Stauch based on her statements to law enforcement and evidence found at the family home and within her car.

During an initial interview with detectives, Letecia Stauch claimed a Hispanic male had raped her and kidnapped Gannon. According to court documents, she refused to undergo a medical examination to find evidence of a sexual assault and refused to provide any further description of an attacker. She later provided many different versions of events, which investigators detailed in the arrest affidavit.

Investigators believe Gannon was shot, stabbed, and beaten in his basement bedroom by the stepmother on January 27, 2020. A forensic search of the family home found blood stains were found on the boy’s mattress, carpet, baseboards, and electrical socket by his bed.

'My little boy is not coming home': Parents react to news of stepmother's arrest on murder charge

Gannon Stauch's stepmother charged with first-degree murder

Police say Gannon’s body was loaded into Stauch’s Volkswagen Tiguan to hide his body before she parked the car at the Colorado Springs Airport where she rented another vehicle and picked up his father after he traveled for military service.

One of the areas searched by law enforcement was a stretch of Highway 105 in Douglas County where investigators recovered a piece of bloody wood. The arrest affidavit states investigators believe Gannon’s body was originally dumped at this location using her Volkswagen, but she later returned to the area in another vehicle.

Gannon’s remains were eventually found on March 17, 2020, inside a suitcase dumped under a bridge near Pace, Florida. Investigators believe the stepmother dumped the body during a trip to South Carolina.

