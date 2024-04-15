Victim identified, suspect, arrested after deadly stabbing Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The victim of a deadly stabbing has been identified, and the suspect has been arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday on Dundee Place, which is located near the intersection of Airport Road and Chelton Road on the southeast side of the city.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man, who has been identified as 65-year-old Frank Mason, suffering from several stab wounds. They say life-saving measures were attempted, but Mason was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged suspect was Mason's neighbor, 32-year-old Alexander Brown. Police say he was taken into custody without incident, and he is being charged with murder in the first degree.

Brown is currently in the El Paso County Jail, according to inmate records.

Police say this is the 11th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were six homicides, according to CSPD.

Police say this is still an active investigation. If you have any information or were a witness to this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to be anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

