Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash and grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center.

The teens are both linked to four smash and grab burglaries including at the same liquor store on October 12 and 13, as well as several car thefts and threatening a witness with a handgun. Police say the stolen vehicles were used to gain entry into the businesses during the overnight hours.

One of the teens was first arrested in October, days after the crimes were committed; but he was eventually released with a GPS monitor. Now, that teen has been taken back into custody. CSPD says both are linked to more incidents dating back to August 24.

Their alleged crimes include a burglary of a pawn shop in unincorporated El Paso County, an attempted burglary of a gun store, and two car thefts. They are accused of stealing 28 handguns from a second pawn shop.

At this time, CSPD says they do not believe that these teens are linked to any of the smash and grab incidents at local vape shops.

Seeking Solutions Local juvenile detention space maxed out as smash-and-grab crime trend continues Maggie Bryan

News5 has continued to follow these crimes and covered the issue extensively. In early October, News5's Maggie Bryan reported on why minors involved in these crimes are usually back out on the street within a few days of being arrested.

Law enforcement officers and the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office cited a lack of space in local juvenile facilities as contributing to the quick release times.

