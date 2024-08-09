'Zero tolerance' on smash-and-grab burglaries targeting local gun shops

COLORADO SPRINGS — The district attorney's office and the Colorado Springs police chief say they are taking a quote "strong stance" on smash and grab burglaries targeting gun shops.

As we've reported, four gun shops have been hit over the last 10 days.

We sat down with the district attorney and the Adrian Vasquez, the Colorado Springs police chief.

"There's so much from a danger perspective to our public that we have to work together to make sure that we're really paying attention to these types of crimes," he said.

District Attorney Michael Allen says the consequences will be severe.

"When we say we're going to take a zero tolerance policy towards these types of crimes, what we mean is that we are going to be seeking max sentences."

Chief Vasquez says that juveniles could be behind these crimes.

"Why? Because they don't think that there's going to be any accountability," he said.

Chief Vasquez has previously told News Five that there needs to be more places to hold juvenile offenders and there currently isn't enough space.

Collins tell us he just wants to get back to work.

"I hope that the police can find a way to create a task force to put an end to these. It's just local businesses trying to make a living around town. Mom and pop stores like us that are affected."

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for these crimes.

You can call 719-634-STOP or submit your tip online. You will remain anonymous.

