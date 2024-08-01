Colorado Springs Police share ways to ramp up security at gun stores

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two separate gun stores in Colorado Springs are looking into how to protect their businesses after being burglarized Wednesday morning.

One was at North Academy and Palmer Park. The other was at North Academy and North Carefree Circle.

"Please stop. Let us have a business. Leave us alone," said Connie Rogers, who's co-owner at Spruce Defense gun store.

Rogers received a security alert early Wednesday morning, and when she arrived at the store, it was too late.

Rogers says the driver drove back into the store and left the front gate completely destroyed.

"When they didn't see certain merchandise they wanted, they smashed out counter and display cases." Rogers said.

She says guns were not stolen because it was stored in the safe, but they caused over 20-thousand dollars worth of property damage.

She now has to pay extra money for insurance coverage and repairs. She says this burglary wasn't the first time at the store.

"Individuals had stolen another car and ran through our store. At the time, we were closed for two and half months," Rogers said.

News5 talked with another gun store owner who wasn't burglarized Wednesday, but Paul Paradis says burglary attempts have happened in the past. Maximizing security is necessary.

"The most important thing I have is the apartment building across the street. We have a number of customers, and they watch over my store," Paradis said.

Colorado Springs Police say crime prevention officers are available to help businesses.

"They come out. They walk around the store. They walk around the area and provide tips on how people can best prevent crime," said Caitlin Ford with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Springs Police also urge gun shop owners to install parking blocks, move items away from the front, and hire extra security.

"We are going to reopen. We are going to be stronger than ever. Please come and support us," Rogers said.

