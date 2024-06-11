Smash and grabs continue Monday morning after police give warning to businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says burglars hit three businesses early Monday morning.

CSPD says they responded around 2:30 a.m. to a store near the intersection of Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard. Police say two suspects forced their way into that store and stole merchandise.

Shortly after that, CSPD says they got a report of a second burglary at a store on Rangewood Drive near Woodmen Road. Officers say the same suspects hit that store, which is about seven miles away from the first incident.

While investigating, police say they connected a third store that was burglarized, but they did not say how they are related.

That store is located on South Academy Boulevard near Astrozon Boulevard. At that store, police say four suspects used a stolen Hyundai sedan to ram through the storefront.

Last month, CSPD confirmed a concerning trend in smoke shop burglaries by teenagers.

Police warning smoke shop owners about growing burglary trend

In March, suspects drove a stole vehicle into Galaxy Glass Smoke Shop, which is located near South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. CSPD says the suspects stole merchandise from the store.

Stolen vehicle drives into business, suspects steal merchandise

Last month, RPRZNT Smoke Shop off of North Circle Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard fell victim to a smash and grab burglary.

Local smoke shop is the latest victim of a smash and grab

