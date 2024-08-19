Smoke shop involved in overnight smash and grab, $10,000 worth of merchandise stolen

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says they received a call for a burglary of a store around 3:00 a.m. Monday.

It happened at the Speedys Smoke Shop near Circle Drive and Galley Road. According to the owners, this is not the first time their store has been the victim of burglary, the first time thieves did not get much, however, this time owners believe about $10,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

WATCH: Surveillance footage shows thieves making off with nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise

Surveillance footage provided by the owners shows the moments the thieves used a Kia van to smash the door before five people can be seen making their way into the store taking merchandise off the shelves for a few minutes before leaving.

Our crew at the scene asked officers if the van was stolen and they are still investigating that.

Officers are asking for people's help, if you know anything or recognize anyone in the surveillance video you are asked to call 719-444-7000

WATCH: Colorado Springs Police confirm growing trend in smoke shop burglaries by teens

This is not the first smash-and-grab across Colorado Springs. At thebeginning of June, the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed this is a growing trend they are seeing across the city reporting 14 smash-and-grab burglaries within 6 months at the time.

